Advice for New China Watchers; Belt and Road after 10 Years; Land Bans and Repeat Covid Cases; Taiwan’s Presence in DC

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with news of a jinx on last week's show and recommendations for new China watchers. Topics include Bill's lessons from living in China, Andrew's experience as a newcomer, and ten China watching commandments from the legendary editor of China News Analysis, László Ladány. From there: Checking in with the Belt and Road Initiative after articles in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times describe populations abroad protesting Chinese influence, reactions to proposed bills in Texas and Florida that could ban land sales to PRC nationals, and a question about repeat covid cases complicating reopening plans. At the end: The Pentagon is preparing for a Kevin McCarthy Taiwan trip, a look at Taiwanese diplomacy in DC, remembering Mr. K's in the 1980s, and Qin Gang makes another appearance at a Wizards game.

