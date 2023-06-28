Biden’s ‘Dictator’ Curveball; Putin’s Latest Mess Validates Xi’s PLA Purge; Huawei Questions Around the World; China and the Fentanyl Crisis

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with recent comments from President Biden that provided a surprise postscript to last week’s episode about renewed US-China engagement. Then: What the PRC might be thinking after a weekend of uncertainty in Russia, and using Putin’s struggles as an object lesson in why Xi has been so aggressive in his efforts to reform the PLA over the past 11 years. From there: Extended discussion of Huawei’s origins, recent reporting on its presence in Cuba, and the questions the company inspires around the world. At the end: The DOJ highlights the role of Chinese chemical companies in the fentanyl crisis, diplomatic efforts to enhance precursor enforcement have thus far been fruitless, the rise of the term “Indo-Pacific,” TikTok’s resilience, and raising French basketball awareness.

Scheduling Note: The podcast is off the week of July 3rd for the US July 4th holiday, we will return the week of July 10th.

