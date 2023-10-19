Oct 19 • 11M

Sharp China: Commerce Closes Some Chip Loopholes; What About TikTok?; Putin and Xi in Beijing; The Beginning of Sinocism

1
 
0:00
-10:31
FREE PREVIEW

Appears in this episode

Bill Bishop
Andrew Sharp
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Episode details
1 comment

I will be holding an “Ask Me Anything (AMA)” event on Substack Notes today 1-2PM ET. You can sign up for it here.

Show notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the long-awaited updates to the Biden Administration’s export controls on chips. Topics include: Bad news for Nvidia and good news for PRC semi companies, initial responses from PRC leadership, and follow-up thoughts on the strategic calculus of the U.S. From there: Impromptu TikTok discussion in light of the export controls underscoring the importance of strategic considerations. Then: Xi welcomes Vladimir Putin back to Beijing, the state of the Russia-China partnership, and why Xi and Putin may see opportunity as war erupts in the Middle East. At the end: Brief thoughts on the Belt and Road Initiative, and Bill shares an abridged version of the Sinocism origin story to celebrate the site's six-year anniversary as a paid newsletter.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

Related readings:

Sinocism
Belt and Road Forum concludes; Xi meets Putin; Q3 GDP; Reactions to updated semiconductor controls
Read more
20 hours ago · Bill Bishop
Sinocism
Belt and Road Forum; US updates semiconductor controls; Cheng Lei speaks; Relief for local governments; US-PLA close encounters
Read more
2 days ago · 2 comments · Bill Bishop

This episode is for paid subscribers