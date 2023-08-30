Sharp China: Fukushima Outrage Continues; Secretary Raimondo in China; Perfect Timing for a Huawei Launch; TikTok Lobbyists Take a Bow

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power facility and the response from PRC authorities, media and consumers. With a ban of an imports of all aquatic products from Japan and additional boycotts proliferating, what measures might be next? And with the IAEA and many governments largely in agreement that Japan’s plan is safe enough, what does this conflict say about Chinese leadership? From there: Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo meets with Party leaders in Beijing, reactions to the early returns from those discussions, and the well-timed launch of a new Huawei phone as the Commerce delegation makes its way through the PRC. At the end: A victory lap for TikTok, memories of high-speed rail, and a few minutes on the most recent measures to stimulate the economy.

