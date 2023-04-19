Macron and Lula Meetings; 'Surgical' Trade Retaliation; The DOJ Charges Dozens of Chinese Security Officers; Waiting for the FBI's Balloon Report

On today's show Andrew and Bill reunite for their first podcast in nearly a month, beginning with takeaways from Brazilian President Lula da Silva's visit to Beijing, the rumored call from Xi to Zelensky that still hasn't happened, and reactions to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on Europe and Taiwan. From there: The raid on US due diligence firm Mintz, how the PRC might (and might not) respond to several years of escalating trade restrictions from the U.S., and three complaints filed by the Department of Justice charging MSS officers for "transnational repression schemes targeting U.S. residents." At the end: Arguments for releasing the FBI's balloon findings despite the reported PRC objections, early takeaways from the Discord leaks, and emails about China’s GDP and U.S. intelligence capabilities in China.

