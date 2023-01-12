Reciprocal Travel Restrictions; Wolf Warrior Diplomacy; Made in China 2025; Traveling to Xi's China as an American

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin by talking through the latest news on the reopening, including reciprocal travel restrictions imposed on South Korea and Japan, Paxlovid price disputes, and continued uncertainty about case counts. From there: Xie Feng as the likely replacement for Qin Gang in D.C., Zhao Lijan's demotion, the possible demise of wolf warriorism, and the scope of Made in China 2025 and the responses (or lack thereof) from Western companies. At the end: Foxconn's unique status in China, a Formula1 reality check, and extended thoughts from Bill after a listener asks whether he feels safe traveling to China.

