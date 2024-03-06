Sharp China: A 5% GDP Growth Target; Evolving Two Sessions Symbolism; US to Investigate Connected Vehicles; New TikTok Legislation

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from the Two Sessions, including the work report from Premier Li Qiang, what to make of the 5% GDP growth target for 2024, the cancellation of Li's press conference, Xi Jinping’s visit to the Jiangsu breakout session and his message on new productive forces and economic development, and the evolution of the Two Sessions in recent years. From there: The latest exchange between the Philippines and the PRC in the South China Sea, the Biden White House announces an investigation into Chinese EVs, and there’s a bipartisan bill in the House that will renew the TikTok conversation in D.C.

Related Readings:

No big surprises in the NPC work report; Xi talks new productive forces with Jiangsu delegation; Second Thomas Shoal; TikTok -- Sinocism

Two sessions; Talking up the economy’s bright prospects; US-China; "Pseudo-middle class trap" -- Sinocism

China’s Premier Steps Deeper Into Xi’s Shadow -- WSJ

Xi’s One-Man Rule Over China’s Economy Is Spurring Unrest -- Bloomberg

Philippines says crew hurt, vessels damaged by China Coast Guard -- ABS-CBN News

Video from Armed Forces of the Philippines -- Barnaby Lo 吳宗鴻 on X

Statement from President Biden on Addressing National Security Risks to the U.S. Auto Industry -- The White House

US Probes Security Risks in Chinese Cars, Mulls Curbs -- Bloomberg

China's global auto strength: Why cost advantage is key for Chinese automakers -- YouTube

Lawmakers introduce bill that would punish app stores for hosting TikTok -- Verge

TikTok may have more to worry about this time. Tweeting misinformation about the draft bill will not help the company:

The draft bill, heading for markup Thursday - Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act - Punchbowl News

