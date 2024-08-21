Sinocism
Sharp China: A New Flashpoint with the Philippines; PRC and the US Election; Tim Walz and China; Connected Vehicles Updates
Sharp China: A New Flashpoint with the Philippines; PRC and the US Election; Tim Walz and China; Connected Vehicles Updates

Bill Bishop
Aug 21, 2024
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill return from the Beidaihe break with an update on a raft of Xi rumors and a programming note. Then: Back to the South China Sea, where good news at Second Thomas Shoal has quickly been overshadowed by an aerial incident at Scarborough Shoal and Monday's collision between PRC coast guard vessels and the Philippine coast guard. From there: A Foreign Affairs article outlining Beijing's perspective on the 2024 Presidential election in the US, three categories of American China strategists, and questions about Kamala Harris' approach to China. At the end: The scrutiny surrounding Tim Walz and his history of engagement with China, reports of a proposed rule on Chinese connected vehicle software, and a LiDAR company is removed from the Pentagon's blacklist. 

Bill Bishop
