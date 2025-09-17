Sharp China: A TikTok ‘Framework’ and Lots of Questions; Nvidia Uncertainty and Chip Countermeasures; The PRC Propaganda Strategy on US Platforms

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the news of a “framework,” a consensus, and a possible deal to divest TikTok US from its parent company, ByteDance. Topics include: The many details yet to be resolved publicly, the unknown fate of the algorithm and its legal implications, messaging from both the US and PRC delegations in Madrid, the ways in which a deal would benefit ByteDance, and the deflating path from April 2024 to this week. From there: The SAMR shares its findings in the Nvidia antitrust investigation, the PRC announces two additional responses to US chip pressure, and the US adds 23 PRC firms to the entity list. Then: Meta has its own China dependence, an AP report on US firms enabling the PRC surveillance state, and a look at the evolving methods of the CPC and its propaganda network. At the end: LeBron James' camp offers a clarification on last week's People's Daily article, and PRC pigeon racing hits the Washington Post.