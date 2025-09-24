Sharp China: A Trump-Xi Call and Meetings to Follow; TikTok Details Clear as Mud; Arc'teryx and a Tibetan Fireworks Controversy

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with last Friday’s call between Trump and Xi. Topics include: Plans for a meeting in South Korea and a Trump visit to Beijing early next year, whether summits on the horizon will lead to a period of stabilization, and why both sides may see the status quo as advantageous. From there: Parsing the latest reports concerning the TikTok sale, including unresolved questions surrounding the algorithm, sourced reporting that seems to change by the day, reactions in Washington that will shed light on next steps, and the CAC taking aim at short form video in the PRC. At the end: A note on the PRC and the Poland-Belarus border closure (which was re-opened after recording), and a look at the controversy swirling around Arc’teryx after an ill-advised fireworks display spawns outrage, investigations and boycotts.