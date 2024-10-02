Sinocism
Sharp China: Animal Spirits and Xi Bull Market 2.0; Plans for the Property Sector; US-China Updates; Xi and the Succession Question
Sharp China: Animal Spirits and Xi Bull Market 2.0; Plans for the Property Sector; US-China Updates; Xi and the Succession Question

Oct 02, 2024
This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with revived animal spirits and the market response to the stimulus measures emerging from Beijing. Topics include: The September Politburo meeting as a sign of the government's commitment, why the capital markets may be a security priority for Xi, what might have motivated the sudden policy shift at the top, and parallels to the market responses in 2014. From there: The property sector and the multi-layered problem policymakers are attempting to solve, Blinken meets with Wang Yi in New York but still no word on a phone call between President Biden and Xi Jinping, a PRC nuclear submarine sinks, and a question about succession in the event of Xi's passing.

Related Readings:

Xi bull market 2.0?; More support for real estate; Wang Yi meets Blinken -- Sinocism 

September Politburo Meeting to Analyze and Study Current Economic Situation and Economic Work; Investors Pumped

More special bonds for fiscal stimulus?; Stock market surge; Water-filled submarine; MSS mad at New Zealand; Raising money by detaining private entrepreneurs -- Sinocism 

China stocks surge in biggest single-day rally since 2008 on stimulus cheer -- Reuters 

And Just Like That, China Did a Policy U-Turn (Again) -- WSJ 

China’s Housing Glut Collides With Its Shrinking Population -- WSJ 

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with People’s Republic of China (PRC) Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- U.S. Department of State 

China’s Newest Nuclear Submarine Sank, Setting Back Its Military Modernization -- WSJ 

China concealed sinking of newest nuclear submarine, U.S. says -- Nikkei Asia 

Xi Jinping’s Succession Dilemma -- Asia Society 

Thanks for listening.

Discussion about this podcast

