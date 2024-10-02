Sharp China: Animal Spirits and Xi Bull Market 2.0; Plans for the Property Sector; US-China Updates; Xi and the Succession Question

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with revived animal spirits and the market response to the stimulus measures emerging from Beijing. Topics include: The September Politburo meeting as a sign of the government's commitment, why the capital markets may be a security priority for Xi, what might have motivated the sudden policy shift at the top, and parallels to the market responses in 2014. From there: The property sector and the multi-layered problem policymakers are attempting to solve, Blinken meets with Wang Yi in New York but still no word on a phone call between President Biden and Xi Jinping, a PRC nuclear submarine sinks, and a question about succession in the event of Xi's passing.

Thanks for listening.