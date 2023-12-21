Sharp China: Big Picture Questions for 2024; Taiwan and the Philippines and Tentative Stability; Our Favorite Memories from 2023

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill talk through questions and key areas to watch during the year to come in China. First: A look at the economy a year after the end of dynamic zero covid, including a Bloomberg report on the real estate market and household wealth, MSS warnings about discourse traps, and a corruption crackdown that's likely to continue. Then: Foreign policy questions include ongoing tensions with the Philippines and Taiwan, an ODNI report on election interference in the US, and a tactical stabilization with the Americans that may be tested as early as January. At the end: Andrew runs through various memories from the past year, including 72 hours of unmanned airship sightings, a Barbie controversy, the God of Money menu, Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, Gina Raimondo’s trip to Beijing, Gavin Newsom, and an emailer’s submission for a new Sharp China logo.