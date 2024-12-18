Sinocism
Sharp China Bonus Episode: TikTok Gets a Hearing at the Supreme Court
Sharp China Bonus Episode: TikTok Gets a Hearing at the Supreme Court

Dec 18, 2024
We decided to do a short, free episode to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to take up TikTok’s case before the January 19th deadline.

Show Notes:

On a bonus episode following up on Wednesday morning's show, Andrew and Bill react to the news—which broke later Wednesday morning—that the Supreme Court has granted cert to TikTok in its appeal of the D.C. Circuit's decision earlier this month upholding the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. Topics include: A bit more hope for TikTok, revisiting the D.C. Circuit’s answer to the First Amendment question that’s now before the Supreme Court, various Trump unknowns, and a busy holiday season for Jones Day associates.

Related:

Supreme Court Fast-Tracks TikTok Case in Face of Jan. 19 Deadline -- N.Y. Times

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/18/us/politics/supreme-court-tiktok-ban.html

TIKTOK INC. AND BYTEDANCE LTD v. MERRICK GARLAND -- D.C. Circuit

https://media.cadc.uscourts.gov/opinions/docs/2024/12/24-1113-2088317.pdf

Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
