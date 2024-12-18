Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: CEWC and Bleak Economic Data; PLA Exercises Around Taiwan; New Reporting on Chip Controls; Trump’s Standing Invitation to Xi
Sharp China: CEWC and Bleak Economic Data; PLA Exercises Around Taiwan; New Reporting on Chip Controls; Trump’s Standing Invitation to Xi

Bill Bishop
Dec 18, 2024
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a few updates on the Central Economic Work Conference, economic headwinds facing the PRC economy, including weaker-than-expected retail data, mixed data from the real estate market, and concerns from an economist assessing the conditions on the ground. From there: Reactions to last week's PLA exercises around Taiwan, divergent reactions from policymakers in Taipei and Washington, and a new report on the process behind the Biden Administration's latest round of updates to the semiconductor export controls. At the end: President-elect Trump on his relationship with Xi Jinping, TikTok takes its case to the Supreme Court, and the NBA (sort of) announces plans for a series of preseason games in Macau.

The podcast will be off until second week of January. Happy Holidays, and thanks for all of your support over the last year!

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Bill Bishop
