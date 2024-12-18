Sharp China: CEWC and Bleak Economic Data; PLA Exercises Around Taiwan; New Reporting on Chip Controls; Trump’s Standing Invitation to Xi

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a few updates on the Central Economic Work Conference, economic headwinds facing the PRC economy, including weaker-than-expected retail data, mixed data from the real estate market, and concerns from an economist assessing the conditions on the ground. From there: Reactions to last week's PLA exercises around Taiwan, divergent reactions from policymakers in Taipei and Washington, and a new report on the process behind the Biden Administration's latest round of updates to the semiconductor export controls. At the end: President-elect Trump on his relationship with Xi Jinping, TikTok takes its case to the Supreme Court, and the NBA (sort of) announces plans for a series of preseason games in Macau.

The podcast will be off until second week of January. Happy Holidays, and thanks for all of your support over the last year!