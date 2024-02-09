Sharp China: Continued Market Adventures; Shifting Trade Patterns with China; Looming Green Energy Questions; Messi and a Hong Kong Mess

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with another week of volatility in and around the PRC markets, including a crash on Monday, stabilization as the week unfolded, reports of a meeting between Xi and regulators, and changes at the CSRC. Then: For the first time in 17 years Mexico has supplanted China as the biggest U.S. trade partner, which raises questions about the future of the bilateral trade relationship and volume of PRC goods that have been diverted through countries like Mexico and Vietnam. At the end: The future of green energy manufacturing in the EU and China, a look at the sad and absurd week of controversy surrounding Lionel Messi, and a Happy Lunar New Year to all Sharp China listeners.

Happy year of the Dragon!