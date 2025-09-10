Sharp China: Five Questions After the 9.3 Parade; A Flurry of US-China Updates; Sports Consumption and the NBA’s Return to China

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin by looking back at last week’s Victory Day parade. Topics include: The domestic messaging from the PRC, cold war imagery from a regime that denounces cold war thinking, questions about the EU perspective, the implications of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, North Korea's relationship to the PRC, a hot mic moment between Xi and Putin, and President Trump's Truth Social post responding to the parade. From there: A flurry of US-China stories, including Nvidia in the New York Times, a Politico report on Pentagon priorities, and PRC hackers allegedly impersonating Rep. John Moolenaar. At the end: The State Council continues a push for increased sports consumption and investment, thoughts on LeBron James in the People's Daily and the NBA's return to China, and South Park tackles the Labubu craze.