Sharp China: Flooding Hits Beijing and Hebei Province; The PLA's Rocket Force Shakeup; US-China Updates; Unpacking the Beidaihe Mystique

On today's Andrew and Bill begin with the heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years in Beijing this week. Topics include: Best wishes to all those affected by the floods, the astounding scale of these storms and resulting damage, citizens angry after local officials allegedly divert floods to protect Xiong’an, and the CPC playbook that will likely restrict information and hide the full extent of the tragedy. From there: Changes atop the PLA Rocket Force raise questions about espionage, the PLA nuclear program, and a years-long anti-corruption campaign under Xi Jinping that may not be over. From there: Follow-up to last week's Intel discussion, officials concerned about Chinese malware in America's military and civilian infrastructure, and a question about the American media and strategic alternatives to dialogue. At the end: The potential security pact between South Korea and Japan, the history and contemporary reality of the Beidaihe Meetings, and a reminder that the podcast will be off until the week of August 21st.

Related readings:

Awful flooding in and around Beijing; MSS on counter-espionage; More signals of real estate support; Wang Yi invited to visit US -- Sinocism

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths -- AP

China floods: Dramatic rescue in Hebei, Beijing neighborhoods submerged -- YouTube

Collage: Floods in Beijing and Hebei -- Sixth Tone

China Official’s Call to Save Xi’s City Angers Flood Victims -- Bloomberg

New PLA Rocket force leadership; Consumption measures; Hopes for real estate policy support; US-China -- Sinocism

China ousts top generals from nuclear Rocket Force -- Financial Times

China names General Wang Houbin as new PLA Rocket Force chief after former commanders snared in corruption scandal -- South China Morning Post

The Week of LK-99 Intrigue, China and Trailing Edges Chips, Intel Goes to Washington -- Sharp Tech

U.S. Hunts Chinese Malware That Could Disrupt American Military Operations -- N.Y. Times

China Doesn’t Want to Compete. It Wants to Win. -- The Atlantic

US seeks to deepen Tokyo-Seoul security links to boost Pacific deterrence -- Financial Times

China hints leaders started annual seaside vacation in flood-hit province -- Reuters

At Mao’s Beach, China’s Leaders Still Make History as Lifeguards Hide From the Sun -- N.Y. Times

