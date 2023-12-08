Sharp China Free Episode: Politico’s Rendering of a Xi ‘Purge’; Finance with Chinese Characteristics; Moody’s Works from Home; Secretary Raimondo Warns Chip Companies

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin by parsing the claims contained in a controversial piece from Politico, including thoughts on the spectrum of rumors surrounding this year’s disappearing cabinet members, the smaller-than-ever circle of true insiders in Xi’s China, and certain details of present-day CPC politics and that are beyond dispute. From there: Several stories in and around the finance sector, where there have been more warnings against relaying bad news, there is still no third plenum announcement, the Central Financial Work Commission has provided new guidance, and Moody’s is taking precautions for its local employees. At the end: Checking in with Secretary Gina Raimondo, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, the House of Representatives, and Huawei's role in the PRC chip constellation.

Related readings:

Unswervingly Follow the Path of Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics -- Translation by Sinocism.com

China’s Xi goes full Stalin with purge -- Politico EU

China military official warns of ‘erroneous ideological trends’ spreading in PLA -- SCMP

Media groups raise concerns following report of ‘missing’ Hong Kong journalist in China -- CNN

Matter of minutes: Why Cheng Lei did not see her family for three years -- Sydney Morning Herald

China Investment Bank Bans Displays of Wealth -- Bloomberg

China’s Xi Seen Delaying Key Economic Plenum, Defying Norms -- Bloomberg

Xi Jinping Is Asserting Tighter Control of Finance in China -- N.Y. Times

Moody’s advised staff to work from home ahead of China outlook cut -- FT

Moody’s Faces Growing Backlash Over Its Negative Outlook on China -- WSJ

RNDF 2023 Fireside Chat – The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce -- YouTube

China Secretly Transforms Huawei Into Most Powerful Chip War Weapon -- Blooomberg News

House Speaker Johnson Drops China Investment Curbs From Defense Bill -- Bloomberg

