Sharp China: Hollerin’ About Yellen; Gallium and Germanium Warnings; Understanding PRC Domestic Challenges; The Barbie Movie Banned in Vietnam

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen's trip to China, including thoughts on what might be the next evolution in the decoupling discourse, various social media controversies that were unrelated to the substance of her meetings, and the optics of cabinet officials traveling to Beijing without many of their Chinese counterparts reciprocating. Then: New PRC regulations for the export of gallium and germanium, and why last week's announcement may do more damage to the PRC than its rivals. From there: The DOJ indicts Gal Luft, Executive Director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, while PRC Foreign Minister Qin Gang is reportedly ill and has not appeared publicly in more than two weeks. At the end: A listener seeks clarification on the domestic challenges facing China and the CPC, the State Department issues a new travel alert for mainland China, and Vietnamese authorities throw Barbie into the middle of a fight in the South China Sea.

Related readings:

3 Takeaways From Janet Yellen’s Trip to Beijing -- N.Y. Times

Despite Yellen, U.S.-China Decoupling Has Momentum of Its Own -- WSJ

Janet Yellen awkwardly bows to CCP official during Beijing trip: 'Optics the Chinese love' -- Fox News

Chinese women economists called 'traitors' online for meeting with Yellen -- Reuters

Column: China flexes critical metals muscles with export curbs -- Reuters

After China’s Rare Earth Embargo, a New Calculus -- N.Y. Times

Co-Director of Think Tank Indicted for Acting as Unregistered Foreign Agent, Trafficking in Arms, Violating U.S. Sanctions Against Iran, and Making False Statements to Federal Agents -- DOJ

‘Health reasons’: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to miss Asean meeting -- SCMP

Is High-speed Rail in China a "Gray Rhino"? --

China Travel Advisory -- US Department of State

Studio defends Barbie movie after controversial map prompts Vietnam ban -- Guardian

How Do ‘Barbie’ and Blackpink Figure in a Dangerous Territorial Dispute? -- N.Y. Times

