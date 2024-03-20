Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: MSS on Cybersecurity; Will the Senate Kill the TikTok Bill?; Solar Energy and the PRC Playbook; Liu Jianchao on the Global South
1
Preview
0:00
-12:05

Sharp China: MSS on Cybersecurity; Will the Senate Kill the TikTok Bill?; Solar Energy and the PRC Playbook; Liu Jianchao on the Global South

Bill Bishop
Mar 20, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the Ministry of State Security providing its interpretation of the Cybersecurity Law. Topics include: The odd timing of this message as debate roils over TikTok, the legal and regulatory framework that’s emerged under Xi, and the lack of anonymity on the PRC internet. From there: The Hong Kong legislature passes Article 23 faster than expected, and an update on the state of the TikTok legislation as the Senate prepares for an intel briefing on Wednesday. Then: Lessons from the solar industry as domestic suppliers in the EU and US struggle to compete with the PRC, Liu Jianchao offers clarifying commentary on China's approach to the Global South, Rahm Emanuel talks to Semafor, and Zach Edey takes center stage in the NCAA Tournament.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
59:57
Sharp China: TikTok in the Crosshairs; Why Divestment Is Unlikely; Special Interests vs. National Interests; US Internet Firms in China
  
Bill Bishop
53:59
Sharp China: A 5% GDP Growth Target; Evolving Two Sessions Symbolism; US to Investigate Connected Vehicles; New TikTok Legislation
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
56:29
Sharp China: Preparing for the Two Sessions; Li Shangfu and Qin Gang; The I-SOON Hacking Leaks; Heightened Scrutiny for Musk and SpaceX
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:51
Sharp China: US-China in Vienna and Munich; Hacking and Espionage Allegations; PRC Lobbying in DC; Rep. Gallagher to Depart Congress
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:08
Sharp China: Continued Market Adventures; Shifting Trade Patterns with China; Looming Green Energy Questions; Messi and a Hong Kong Mess
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:03:33
Sharp China: Hong Kong Article 23; No Plenum and Another Market Setback; Trump and Taiwan; TikTok in Congress
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
51:24
Sharp China: Tesla’s Future in China; Chinese EVs Around the World; Moves to Stabilize the Markets; More Questions on the Red Sea
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp