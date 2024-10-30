Sinocism
Sharp China: Myriad Holes in US Chip Controls; New Reports on TSMC and Huawei; The Latest "Stimulus" News; Mixed Signals on Private Tutoring
Sharp China: Myriad Holes in US Chip Controls; New Reports on TSMC and Huawei; The Latest "Stimulus" News; Mixed Signals on Private Tutoring

Bill Bishop
and
Andrew Sharp
Oct 30, 2024
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with an excellent report from Semi Analysis, and the state of the U.S. export controls on semiconductors and chipmaking equipment. Topics include: New reports of TSMC sales to Huawei-linked firms, the Commerce Department's oversight of chip controls, the various loopholes being routinely exploited by SMIC, Huawei and related entities, and enforcement questions for future administrations. From there: The NPC Standing Committee meeting is set for next week, the latest reports on what might be announced, and questions concerning the timing of the meeting, which will coincide with the US election. At the end: The PRC's crackdown on the private tutoring industry might be lifting, and reports that Chinese hackers targeted data from both Presidential campaigns.

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Bill Bishop
Andrew Sharp
