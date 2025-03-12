Sinocism
Sharp China: New Year, Same Plans for the Economy; PRC Tariffs on Canadian Exports; A Trump-Xi Birthday Summit?; When Facebook Tried to Enter China
Sharp China: New Year, Same Plans for the Economy; PRC Tariffs on Canadian Exports; A Trump-Xi Birthday Summit?; When Facebook Tried to Enter China

Bill Bishop
Mar 12, 2025
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from the Two Sessions, including good news for tech companies as the push for new quality productive forces continues, the rhetoric surrounding domestic consumption alongside modest stimulus measures so far, the NDRC's plan to mobilize 1 billion yuan to support the startup ecosystem, and more. From there: The PRC announces new tariffs on Canadian exports and state TV warns against Canada cooperating with the U.S. on tariffs, and dueling reports on a potential Trump-Xi meeting as communication remains frustrated between high level US and China leaders. At the end: Cuts to USAID provide a win to the PRC as China-watching NGOs go offline, a whistleblower highlights Facebook’s failed attempts to enter China, and TikTok rumors continue to churn as the apparent deadline for a sale approaches in April.

