Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Official Secrets and a Royal Mess in the UK; Trillion Dollar Rumors in the Trade War; 300,000 Sim Cards in New York and New Jersey
Sharp China: Official Secrets and a Royal Mess in the UK; Trillion Dollar Rumors in the Trade War; 300,000 Sim Cards in New York and New Jersey

Bill Bishop
Oct 08, 2025
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a mounting scandal in the UK after prosecutors dropped charges against two men accused of spying for China. Topics include: Fingers pointed and claims that PM Keir Starmer and his Labour appointees were unwilling to present evidence of China as an “enemy,” ongoing reluctance to target PRC foreign agents under a new UK enforcement scheme, and reports of Beijing’s latest play to move forward with its “mega embassy.” From there: The EU Commission proposes tariff hikes to shield its steel industry from PRC overcapacity, why talk of a trillion dollar resolution to the US-China trade war is probably overblown, and a soybean bailout prompts questions about U.S. agriculture priorities generally. At the end: Reports of a “China-linked plot” to throttle communications in New York City, and the NBA’s reunion with Chinese basketball fans continues in Macao and San Antonio.

