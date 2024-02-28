Sharp China: Preparing for the Two Sessions; Li Shangfu and Qin Gang; The I-SOON Hacking Leaks; Heightened Scrutiny for Musk and SpaceX

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with an overview of the CPPCC, the NPC and what to expect as the Two Sessions begin this weekend. Topics include: Xi’s recent absence from public view, the resignation of Qin Gang as an NPC delegate, Li Shangfu’s removal from the party CMC’s official website, Li Qiang’s first work report as premier, and why Xi Jinping’s is unlikely to echo last year’s comments on the US. From there: Reactions to the I-SOON leaks as evidence of PRC hacking continues to circulate around the world, while Congress has questions for Elon Musk about SpaceX in Taiwan and whether the company is fulfilling its obligations to the US government. At the end: News on the Village Basketball Association, Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets celebrate Lunar New Year, and Pandas are coming back to San Diego and (probably) Washington D.C.

