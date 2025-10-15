Sinocism

Sharp China: Q&A on the Trade War: Rare Earths Anxiety, PRC Motivations, Mutual Risks, and the Capitulation or Escalation Era
Sharp China: Q&A on the Trade War: Rare Earths Anxiety, PRC Motivations, Mutual Risks, and the Capitulation or Escalation Era

Bill Bishop
Oct 15, 2025
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill react to the PRC’s announcement of expanded export controls on rare earths and related manufacturing equipment. Topics include: Why countries around the world were immediately concerned, clarifications offered from the PRC that may not allay those concerns, and why viewing these rules as a response to the recent BIS updates is overly simplistic. From there: The American response to the rare earth measures, including Trump’s “Xi had a bad moment” comment, TACO predictions that may age poorly, why this move may have been a tactical error from Xi, and why capitulation or escalation may be a binary choice for the US. At the end: A supply chain wake-up call for the whole world, the Netherlands takes control of a Chinese-owned chipmaker, and lessons from the UK as the spy trial controversy continues to unspool.

Related Readings:

