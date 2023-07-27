Sharp China: Qin Gang ‘replaced and erased’; July Politburo meeting; Semiconductor CEOs and the Biden Administration

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a hastily called National People's Congress Standing Committee meeting, Wang Yi's return to his former role as Foreign Minister, and the removal of Qin Gang. Topics include: The messy procedure that led to this week's removal, possible explanations for Qin retaining his role as state councilor, and a possible timeline for an investigation and further announcements regarding Qin's future. Then: What Qin’s removal might mean within the Foreign Ministry, and the signals this situation is sending to the rest of the world. From there: The Politburo's meeting on the economy, explaining the psychology of the current real estate market, and another edict that may put PRC companies in conflict with Western business practices. At the end: More details on what America's semiconductor companies are telling the White House, pronouncing the word "Reuters," and Minnesota Timberwolves fo…