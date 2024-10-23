Sinocism
Sharp China: Questions for BRICS and the NPC; PRC Nuclear Arsenal and Ambitions; Taiwan's Energy Security; Heightened Scrutiny on TSMC and the Biden Admin
Sharp China: Questions for BRICS and the NPC; PRC Nuclear Arsenal and Ambitions; Taiwan's Energy Security; Heightened Scrutiny on TSMC and the Biden Admin

Bill Bishop
Oct 23, 2024
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Xi Jinping's visit to the16th BRICS Summit and Russia's rumored effort to build a platform for international payments that would be immune to Western sanctions. From there: The Power of Siberia-2 pipeline that may or may not materialize, waiting for news on the next meeting of the NPC standing committee, and one theory on how the US election could impact the timing of the next fiscal announcement. Then: Xi's visit to a PLA Rocket Force brigade in Anhui, the rhetoric Xi uses surrounding the PLA and its readiness, and thoughts on the continued buildout of the PRC nuclear arsenal. At the end: A note on Taiwan's energy security, clarity on the names of the National Zoo’s new pandas, and a flurry of reports and questions surrounding Huawei, TSMC and the Commerce Department's oversight of export controls on chipmaking equipment.

