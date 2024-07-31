Sinocism
Sharp China: Questions for the Remainder of Biden’s Term; Huawei Gets Stronger; A Sierra Madre Resupply; Doping Controversy Continues
Sharp China: Questions for the Remainder of Biden’s Term; Huawei Gets Stronger; A Sierra Madre Resupply; Doping Controversy Continues

Bill Bishop
Jul 31, 2024
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill start with a programming note for the next few weeks and various questions for the next few months of the Biden Administration. Topics include: A meeting between Secretary of State of Anthony Blinken and Wang Yi, more threats of escalating sanctions if the PRC supports Russian war efforts, what Kamala Harris China policies might look like, and whether the Commerce Department will take action on connected vehicles before November. From there: Rumors of Huawei’s demise were greatly exaggerated, and why sanctions may have focused PRC energy without achieving their intended goal. At the end: Quick reactions to Tuesday’s Politburo meeting, some very cautious optimism at Second Thomas Shoal, and surveying the PRC swimming controversy that came to light in April and continues to percolate this week in Paris. 

Bill Bishop
