Sharp China: Renewed Tensions on Taiwan; Xi ‘Angered’ by Panama Canal Deal; TikTok Talks Heating Up; Multidimensional Trump Implications

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-Te designating the PRC a “foreign hostile force,” the initial response from the PRC and potential responses to come, rumors surrounding CMC vice chairman He Weidong, and an email wondering about the defense of Taiwan as a core American interest. From there: Sources say Xi Jinping is “angered” by CK Hutchison's deal to sell its ports in Panama, and TikTok talks accelerate as Beijing remains silent on the issue and Oracle heads to Washington to pitch lawmakers on Project Texas 2.0. At the end: Trump says that Xi will visit the U.S. in the “not too distant future,” a question about Beijing's reaction to cuts from DOGE and Trump 2.0, a question on fentanyl, and a read on the memoir of a former Facebook exec.