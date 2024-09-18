Sinocism
Sharp China: Retirement Age Reforms; A Sabina Shoal Win for the PRC and Questions for the US; Chip Companies in DC; Japan and TikTok
Sharp China: Retirement Age Reforms; A Sabina Shoal Win for the PRC and Questions for the US; Chip Companies in DC; Japan and TikTok

Bill Bishop
Sep 18, 2024
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin by wishing a happy mid-autumn festival to all. Then: The PRC government implements the Decision on Gradually Raising the Statutory Retirement Ages. Why was this necessary, why were the changes made now, and what might this signal about the rest of goals and reforms announced at the Third Plenum? From there: The PRC blockade at Xianbin Jiao/Sabina Shoal appears to have succeeded as the Philippines returns the BRP Theresa Magbanua to port, and questions persist as to when, and how, the US might deter PRC tactics in the South China Sea. At the end: The latest lobbying effort surrounding updated export controls, Japan's negotiations with the US over export controls, the Biden administration takes on the de minimis loophole, and TikTok’s trial begins in DC. 

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
