Sharp China: Tariffs and the Escalatory Cycle; China and the Fentanyl Crisis; TSMC Plans and Nvidia Scrutiny; Hard Times for Moutai

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Trump raising tariffs on the PRC by 10%, the PRC's response, and the phone call Xi-Trump phone call that was rumored a month ago but still hasn't happened. Then: What to watch for during Two Sessions week, Xi has always supported private enterprises, a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on fentanyl, and why the U.S. focusing on domestic enforcement only goes far. From there: A roundup of news on chips, including an investigation in Singapore, TSMC's investment in the United States, a Wall Street Journal report on Nvidia, and questions facing the Trump team as new policy takes shape. At the end: The New York Times reports on "plea leniency," FIFA won't play ball with the PRC, and a variety of Moutai thoughts as Kweichow Moutai struggles to find demand.

Related Readings:

US Tariffs; Two Sessions; Xi has always supported private enterprises; Peaceful China Initiative; Chips -- Sinocism

Response to US tariffs; Two Sessions begin; DeepSeek -- Sinocism

FURTHER AMENDMENT TO DUTIES ADDRESSING THE SYNTHETIC OPIOID SUPPLY CHAIN IN THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA -- The White House

Xi Leaves Door Open for Talks With Measured Response to Trump -- Bloomberg

Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- MoFA on Twitter

BlackRock to buy Panama Canal ports after pressure from Donald Trump -- FT

Canadian Police Say They Dismantled Country’s Largest Drug Lab -- NYT (Nov. 2024)

How Dirty Money From Fentanyl Sales Is Flowing Through China -- WSJ

Chinese Buyers Are Ordering Nvidia’s Newest AI Chips, Defying U.S. Curbs -- WSJ

Singapore Probes Potential Fraud in Nvidia AI Chip Shipments -- Bloomberg

Cover Story: DeepSeek Sets Up Race for Chinese Dominance in AI -- Caixin

Trump, Chip Maker TSMC Announce $100 Billion Investment in U.S. -- WSJ

The ‘Leniency’ Trap: How China’s Plea System Gives Prosecutors More Power -- N.Y.T.

China’s tech minister removed from office -- FT

Ebbing demand for China's favourite firewater adds to debt concerns -- Reuters

The Patrón of Xinghuacun - a modest proposal for Fenjiu -- by

Xi Jiu, A Baijiu Bet on Xi Jinping -- Sinocism

Saving these for a celebration:

