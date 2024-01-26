Sharp China: Tesla’s Future in China; Chinese EVs Around the World; Moves to Stabilize the Markets; More Questions on the Red Sea

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with an expanding list of sensitive sites around China at which Tesla vehicles have been deemed a security risk. With the PRC electric vehicle industry expanding every year, what does the future look like for Elon Musk and Tesla in China? And as PRC auto manufacturing outpaces domestic demand, how might the rest of the world react as Chinese cars flood foreign markets? Then: A few new messages and policies emerge as Beijing’s response to weak investor sentiment begins to crystallize and the markets appear to stabilize. At the end: More questions about the PRC response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, a meeting this weekend between Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi, and the latest adventures on WeChat from the Ministry of State Security.

