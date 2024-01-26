Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Tesla’s Future in China; Chinese EVs Around the World; Moves to Stabilize the Markets; More Questions on the Red Sea
1
Preview
0:00
-17:02
Sharp China: Tesla’s Future in China; Chinese EVs Around the World; Moves to Stabilize the Markets; More Questions on the Red Sea
Bill Bishop
and
Andrew Sharp
Jan 26, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with an expanding list of sensitive sites around China at which Tesla vehicles have been deemed a security risk. With the PRC electric vehicle industry expanding every year, what does the future look like for Elon Musk and Tesla in China? And as PRC auto manufacturing outpaces domestic demand, how might the rest of the world react as Chinese cars flood foreign markets? Then: A few new messages and policies emerge as Beijing’s response to weak investor sentiment begins to crystallize and the markets appear to stabilize. At the end: More questions about the PRC response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, a meeting this weekend between Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi, and the latest adventures on WeChat from the Ministry of State Security. 

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism

Sharp China Podcast

Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Bill Bishop
Andrew Sharp

Recent Episodes

1:05:22
Sharp China: The Taiwan Status Quo; Markets and GDP Go Opposite Directions; China and the Red Sea; Cannabis; Soccer Corruption
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:06:28
Sharp China: Missiles Filled with Water, Not Fuel; Foreign Affairs Work Conference; Liu Jianchao in New York and DC; US-China Updates
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:10:16
Sharp China: Big Picture Questions for 2024; Taiwan and the Philippines and Tentative Stability; Our Favorite Memories from 2023
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:37
Sharp China: The Central Economic Work Conference; More Friction with the Philippines; Hawks and Doves and Kissinger
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:07:28
Sharp China Free Episode: Politico’s Rendering of a Xi ‘Purge’; Finance with Chinese Characteristics; Moody’s Works from Home; Secretary Raimondo Warns Chip Companies
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:04:45
Sharp China: The Foreign Influencer Ecosystem; Money Flowing Out of China; Xi’s Exit Strategy; A Mao YouTube Controversy
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:02:11
Sharp China: Xi-Biden at APEC; Xi’s Message to the Business Community; Another ‘Dictator’ Comment; Eyes on Taiwan’s Presidential Election
 • 
Bill Bishop