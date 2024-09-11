Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: The Arrest of Linda Sun; Overcapacity and Mounting Deflation Concerns; A New Role for Qin Gang; Rock Bottom for PRC Men's Soccer
Preview
0:00
-15:45

Sharp China: The Arrest of Linda Sun; Overcapacity and Mounting Deflation Concerns; A New Role for Qin Gang; Rock Bottom for PRC Men's Soccer

Bill Bishop
Sep 11, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to last week's arrest of Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to governor Kathy Hochul. Topics include: The allegations contained in the Department of Justice indictment of Sun and her husband, the PRC efforts to influence local government officials around the world, the status of New York Consul General Huang Ping, and a report on the suppression of protestors during Xi's APEC visit in November. From there: Updates on the overcapacity concerns around the world, a Bloomberg story on a $6.5 trillion stock rout, and reactions to a thoughtful Substack post on deleveraging efforts and deflation concerns in the midst of recent turmoil. At the end: An update on Qin Gang that may or may not resolve lingering questions, and a new rock bottom for the PRC men’s soccer team.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: The US-China Strategic Channel; Continued Drama in the South China Sea; The Next Phase of Chip Controls; Black Myth: Wukong
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: A New Flashpoint with the Philippines; PRC and the US Election; Tim Walz and China; Connected Vehicles Updates
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Questions for the Remainder of Biden’s Term; Huawei Gets Stronger; A Sierra Madre Resupply; Doping Controversy Continues
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: The Plenum Puzzles Outsiders; Xi Stays the Course; 'Deepening Reforms' to Western Journalism in China; Remembering the 2008…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Parsing the Third Plenum Communique; Xi and the Rumor Mill; Trump on Taiwan; Biden and the Chip Status Quo
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Prepping for the Third Plenum: Revisiting the Readout, Past Plenums, Common Prosperity, and Momentous Reforms (Or Not)
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: A Conversation with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on TikTok, Tech Investment, and Competition Between the U.S. and China
  Bill Bishop