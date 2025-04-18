Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: The Fog of the Trade War Continues; US Restricts Nvidia Sales to the PRC; Jensen Huang Heads to Beijing; Rare Earths and Supply Chain Anxieties
7
5
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:27
-16:27

Sharp China: The Fog of the Trade War Continues; US Restricts Nvidia Sales to the PRC; Jensen Huang Heads to Beijing; Rare Earths and Supply Chain Anxieties

Bill Bishop
Apr 18, 2025
∙ Paid
7
5
Share

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill return to discuss the state of the trade war two weeks after “Liberation Day” and the imposition of a 145% tariff rate on PRC goods. Topics include: Reports of a Trump Admin strategy to isolate the PRC, daily talk of a deal with China from President Trump, himself, signals from the PRC side that they may be willing to negotiate, and the PRC cancels orders of Boeing planes. From there: A raft of news on Nvidia as the U.S. restricts the export of H20 chips to China, Jensen Huang visits Beijing for an appearance with He Lifeng, and questions for the future of Nvidia and U.S. chip policies more generally. At the end: China restricts the export of rare earths to the U.S., rare earths as a keystone to understanding broader U.S. supply chain challenges, "Red and Expert" anxiety 60 years later, and TikTok faces new uncertainty in the wake of the tariffs.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop's avatar
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: The Unraveling is Accelerating; Post-Escalation Options for the PRC; Trump Goals and EU Possibilities; Another Maddening TikTok…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Welcoming Foreign Enterprises; Ships are the New Chips; He Weidong and More PLA Rumors; Deep-Sea Cable Cutter
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Renewed Tensions on Taiwan; Xi ‘Angered’ by Panama Canal Deal; TikTok Talks Heating Up; Multidimensional Trump Implications
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: New Year, Same Plans for the Economy; PRC Tariffs on Canadian Exports; A Trump-Xi Birthday Summit?; When Facebook Tried to…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Tariffs and the Escalatory Cycle; China and the Fentanyl Crisis; TSMC Plans and Nvidia Scrutiny; Hard Times for Moutai
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Trump's Memorandum on Foreign Investment; 'Reverse Nixon' Realities; Document #1; PLA Drills in the Tasman Sea
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Xi Jinping and China's Tech Companies, The Long-Run Implications of the Chip Ban, and a Pessimistic Outlook for Taiwan
  Bill Bishop