Sharp China: The Latest Failed Attempt at US-China Defense Dialogue; Beijing’s Misread of Europe; Musk in China; Microsoft Finds Malware in Guam

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the rejected pitch from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to meet with Defense Minister Li Shangfu this weekend. Topics include: The importance (and limits) of maintaining ongoing military backchannels, why the U.S. push for a meeting was more complicated in this case, and a postscript to last week's questions about America’s response to the silent treatment from PRC diplomats. Then: A report that the Chinese envoy sent to broker peace has urged EU countries to denounce America and demand a ceasefire in Ukraine, and ominous language surfaces in the readout from the National Security Commission. At the end: Elon Musk’s travels inspire a look at Tesla's activity in the PRC, the 16-year journey to a C919 passenger jet and celebrations on a Beijing runway, Microsoft's malware discovery, and a word about energy supply lines in a Taiwan conflict.

