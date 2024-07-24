Sinocism
Sharp China: The Plenum Puzzles Outsiders; Xi Stays the Course; 'Deepening Reforms' to Western Journalism in China; Remembering the 2008 Olympics
Jul 24, 2024
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the Third Plenum resolution, Xi’s explainer, and its reception among the investment community and China observers. Topics include: Why Xi staying the course should surprise no one, the significance of the five-year timeline set forth for reforms, specific domestic problems alongside broad rhetoric about goals and productive forces, and the external environment that serves as context for the party's priorities. From there: The party’s timeline for planning the plenum highlights the lack of leaks in the Xi era, and a reminder that trade tensions are unlikely to abate anytime soon. At the end: A variety of thoughts on news organizations and journalists navigating the environment in China and Hong Kong, and a few memories of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing before the Opening Ceremony in Paris this weekend.

Appears in episode
