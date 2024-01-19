Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with last weekend’s election in Taiwan, where William Lai and the DPP retained their hold on the presidency but lost a majority in the legislature. Topics include: The reactions from China and around the world, continued questions about a timeline for “reunification”, Hong Kong as a cautionary tale for the Taiwanese, Nauru and the United Nations, and sparring between the Foreign Ministry and the Philippines. From there: Li Qiang delivers good news to Davos, investors in China and Hong Kong remain wary, and one year after China announced to the world it was open for business, several factors have left confidence among the foreign investment community extremely low. At the end: The world waits for China to take action in the Red Sea, a question about CBD and cannabis crackdowns in Hong Kong and the PRC, and a documentary heralds a new crackdown on soccer corruption.

