Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: The Taiwan Status Quo; Markets and GDP Go Opposite Directions; China and the Red Sea; Cannabis; Soccer Corruption
Preview
0:00
-14:41
Sharp China: The Taiwan Status Quo; Markets and GDP Go Opposite Directions; China and the Red Sea; Cannabis; Soccer Corruption
Bill Bishop
and
Andrew Sharp
Jan 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with last weekend’s election in Taiwan, where William Lai and the DPP retained their hold on the presidency but lost a majority in the legislature. Topics include: The reactions from China and around the world, continued questions about a timeline for “reunification”, Hong Kong as a cautionary tale for the Taiwanese, Nauru and the United Nations, and sparring between the Foreign Ministry and the Philippines. From there: Li Qiang delivers good news to Davos, investors in China and Hong Kong remain wary, and one year after China announced to the world it was open for business, several factors have left confidence among the foreign investment community extremely low. At the end: The world waits for China to take action in the Red Sea, a question about CBD and cannabis crackdowns in Hong Kong and the PRC, and a documentary heralds a new crackdown on soccer corruption.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism

Sharp China Podcast

Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Bill Bishop
Andrew Sharp

Recent Episodes

1:06:28
Sharp China: Missiles Filled with Water, Not Fuel; Foreign Affairs Work Conference; Liu Jianchao in New York and DC; US-China Updates
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:10:16
Sharp China: Big Picture Questions for 2024; Taiwan and the Philippines and Tentative Stability; Our Favorite Memories from 2023
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:37
Sharp China: The Central Economic Work Conference; More Friction with the Philippines; Hawks and Doves and Kissinger
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:07:28
Sharp China Free Episode: Politico’s Rendering of a Xi ‘Purge’; Finance with Chinese Characteristics; Moody’s Works from Home; Secretary Raimondo Warns Chip Companies
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:04:45
Sharp China: The Foreign Influencer Ecosystem; Money Flowing Out of China; Xi’s Exit Strategy; A Mao YouTube Controversy
 • 
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:02:11
Sharp China: Xi-Biden at APEC; Xi’s Message to the Business Community; Another ‘Dictator’ Comment; Eyes on Taiwan’s Presidential Election
 • 
Bill Bishop
1:04:18
A Sharp Tech and Sharp China Crossover on the Chip Ban, Taiwan, TikTok and More
 • 
Bill Bishop