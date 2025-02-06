Sharp China: The Tariff Tit-for-Tat Begins; The PRC and the Panama Canal; Apple and Google in China; DeepSeek One Week Later

This 100th episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin by talking through a first round of US tariffs on PRC goods and responses from the PRC earlier this week. Topics include: The fentanyl allegations that served as the predicate for these tariffs, Chinese responses that highlight points of leverage should trade tensions escalate, next steps in negotiations, and the end of the de minimis loophole. From there: Secretary of State Marco Rubio tours Latin America, the PRC's investments in Panama, and questions for the future of the Panama Canal. At the end: The PRC announces an investigation into Google, a Bloomberg report suggests Apple's being investigated for its app store policies, Apple's growth in China plateaus, and a few more thoughts on DeepSeek as Congress reacts and BIS gets a new leader.

Related Readings:

Foreign leaders meet with Xi; US-China; Lu Shaye; Tesla; Modernization; DeepSeek -- Sinocism

US-China tariffs and export controls; Google in China trouble again -- Sinocism

Imposing Duties to Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China -- The White House

'We Are Shipping To The U.S.': Inside China's Online Synthetic Drug Networks -- NPR

Beijing Prepares Its Opening Bid to Talk Trade With Trump -- WSJ

Looking Beyond TikTok: The Risks of Temu -- CSIS

Trump administration weighs adding Shein, Temu to forced labor list -- Semafor

Panama Offers Concessions to US After Rubio Meets President -- Bloomberg

Panama: China’s Strategic Hub -- Diaglo Americas

China targets Google, Nvidia and Intel as Donald Trump’s tariffs bite -- FT

China Weighs Probe Into Apple’s App Store Fees, Practices -- Bloomberg

Apple Earnings, OpenAI Deep Research, The Unbundling of Substantiation -- Stratechery

Foxconn stops sending Chinese workers to India iPhone factories -- Rest of World

Chinese state-linked accounts hyped DeepSeek AI launch ahead of US stock rout, Graphika says -- Reuters

Senators urge tougher chip controls to stymie Chinese AI advance -- Washington Post

