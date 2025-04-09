Sharp China: The Unraveling is Accelerating; Post-Escalation Options for the PRC; Trump Goals and EU Possibilities; Another Maddening TikTok Development

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill return to discuss the intensification of the US-China trade war, including tariffs of 104% beginning on Wednesday, the PRC's options to respond, how companies like Apple could be squeezed, and why this represents the lowest point for US-China relations in a very long time. Then: Exploring EU opportunities and challenges after Premier Li Qiang's call with EU President Ursula von der Leyen, the debunked report about South Korea and Japan cooperating with the PRC, and unpacking the risks and possibilities inherent to the course the US side has chosen over the past week. At the end: Reactions to the latest TikTok extension from President Trump, a report that Liu He's son is under investigation, and a new name for the gardening podcast that may be essential in the months to come.

Related Readings:

As the additional 50% US tariffs go into effect will the bottom fall out of the US-China relationship? -- Sinocism

Trump threatens 50% more tariffs on PRC; Trouble for Liu He's son; TikTok -- Sinocism

April 7 People's Daily on responses to US tariffs 集中精力办好自己的事 增强有效应对美关税冲击的信心 -- Sinocism

Apple’s China Problem, Apple in the Short Term, Tech’s Complement Risk -- Stratechery

China has the tools to weather Trump storm, Premier Li tells EU’s von der Leyen -- SCMP

China investigates ‘princeling’ amid crackdown on finance industry -- FT

Trump punts on TikTok deal — app gets another 75 days -- Politico

