Sharp China: TikTok Fiasco Continues; Breathing Room on Tariffs; The RMB Calculus; Notes on Taiwan and Hollywood
Sharp China: TikTok Fiasco Continues; Breathing Room on Tariffs; The RMB Calculus; Notes on Taiwan and Hollywood

Bill Bishop
Jan 24, 2025
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the fate of TikTok after a wild week of updates. Topics include: A ByteDance investor who says that TikTok may continue in the U.S. without a full divestiture, lessons for the PRC and US from the past few weeks, and why potential TikTok buyers might be wary of any deal structure that doesn't comply with the letter of federal law. Then: Week 1 of the Trump presidency provides some breathing room to both sides of the US-China tariff negotiations, why negotiations may not yield any structural relief to the US-China trade tensions, updates on the PRC economy, and why Beijing may be wary of a currency devaluation in the face of a new round of tariffs. At the end: Two updates on Taiwan, why the Taiwanese may want to choose better intermediaries to the U.S. government, and the absence of US-China tensions in Hollywood.

Bill Bishop
