Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: TikTok in the Crosshairs; Why Divestment Is Unlikely; Special Interests vs. National Interests; US Internet Firms in China
3
Preview
0:00
-10:52

Sharp China: TikTok in the Crosshairs; Why Divestment Is Unlikely; Special Interests vs. National Interests; US Internet Firms in China

Bill Bishop
Mar 13, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a week of surprising progress for the Protecting Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. With the House set to vote Wednesday, they discuss the origins of the bill and months of work behind the scenes, TikTok’s now-infamous in-app alert, and why Beijing is likely to oppose any divestment plan if the bill eventually becomes law. From there: The factions in Washington that are opposing this bill, regulatory obstacles for American Internet companies in China, alignment or lack thereof between US business interests and Beijing, and what the next few months for TikTok and Congress could signify. At the end: A report that Li Qiang won’t attend this year’s China Development Forum, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius lobbies for lower tariffs in the EU, and a few final notes from the Two Sessions.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
53:59
Sharp China: A 5% GDP Growth Target; Evolving Two Sessions Symbolism; US to Investigate Connected Vehicles; New TikTok Legislation
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
56:29
Sharp China: Preparing for the Two Sessions; Li Shangfu and Qin Gang; The I-SOON Hacking Leaks; Heightened Scrutiny for Musk and SpaceX
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:51
Sharp China: US-China in Vienna and Munich; Hacking and Espionage Allegations; PRC Lobbying in DC; Rep. Gallagher to Depart Congress
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:00:08
Sharp China: Continued Market Adventures; Shifting Trade Patterns with China; Looming Green Energy Questions; Messi and a Hong Kong Mess
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:03:33
Sharp China: Hong Kong Article 23; No Plenum and Another Market Setback; Trump and Taiwan; TikTok in Congress
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
51:24
Sharp China: Tesla’s Future in China; Chinese EVs Around the World; Moves to Stabilize the Markets; More Questions on the Red Sea
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp
1:05:22
Sharp China: The Taiwan Status Quo; Markets and GDP Go Opposite Directions; China and the Red Sea; Cannabis; Soccer Corruption
  
Bill Bishop
 and 
Andrew Sharp