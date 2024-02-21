Sharp China: US-China in Vienna and Munich; Hacking and Espionage Allegations; PRC Lobbying in DC; Rep. Gallagher to Depart Congress

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with recent meetings between US officials and PRC counterparts in Munich and Vienna, including complaints from both PRC Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong that the U.S. has harassed PRC students trying to enter the U.S., as well as a note about China's designation as a "major drug source country." From there: The MSS takes to WeChat to criticize the CIA, while the FBI Director warns the Munich Security Forum that Chinese malware capabilities have reached an unprecedented scale. From there: A Financial Times op-ed argues that America has done a poor job countering PRC information warfare, and Congressional staffers debate a blacklist policy for lobbying firms doing business with select PRC entities. At the end: Congressman Mike Gallagher announces he won't seek reelection, while Lionel Messi explains himself (again).

