Sharp China: US-China Talks in DC; Trump Welcomes PRC Students; Cambricon Momentum and H-20s on Ice; What Beijing is Doing in New York City

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with Li Chenggang in Washington for another round of meetings with American negotiators. Topics include: Outreach to soybean farmers and rumors of Boeing purchases, why the PRC may sense an opportunity for dealmaking, President Trump's plans to welcome 600,000 PRC students, 200% tariffs and the stakes surrounding rare earths, and more details on the EU-US trade deal. From there: Investors are all-in on Cambricon's upside, the FT reports on big chipmaking plans in China, while additional reports of a ban on Chinese H20 purchases spawn more questions about Beijing’s motivations and the state of domestic chips. At the end: Reactions to an extensive New York Times investigation of PRC interference in New York politics, and Labubu news for Tashi.