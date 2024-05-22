Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: William Lai’s Inauguration; Real Estate Follow-Up; Q&A on Gold and EV Capacity; Fast Fashion on Saturday Night Live
Preview
0:00
-10:31

Sharp China: William Lai’s Inauguration; Real Estate Follow-Up; Q&A on Gold and EV Capacity; Fast Fashion on Saturday Night Live

Bill Bishop
May 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with President William Lai’s inauguration in Taiwan, including the PRC responses we've seen so far, recent activity around Kinmen island, and a Bloomberg report that ASML’s EUV machines can be shut down remotely in the event of an invasion of Taiwan. From there: Friday’s announcement of relief plans for the real estate sector, and more thoughts on the challenges facing policymakers as they look to revive consumer sentiment. Then: Questions on the People's Bank of China, a recent push into gold purchases, EV capacity, tariffs on foreign cars, and the latest Central Committee member to be investigated for corruption. At the end: Temu and Shein inspire a Saturday Night Live skit, and Rep. Mike Gallagher is formally sanctioned by the PRC.

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: New Tariffs Across Key US Sectors; Et tu, EU?; Putin Visits Beijing; Rumors of a Real Estate Bailout
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Xi goes to Europe; US restricts Intel and Qualcomm sales to Huawei; Tension with the Philippines and Australia; TikTok Files…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Elon Musk’s Surprise Trip to Beijing; A Third Plenum Set for July; An Uneventful Blinken Visit; Xi’s Trip to Europe
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Blinken to China; San Francisco Vision Six Months Later; TikTok; A Scandal for PRC Swimming
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Germany’s Hopes for China; Q1 GDP Growth; National Security Day and Transnational Repression; Another TikTok Report
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Yellen’s Visit to Beijing; PRC Exports and Global Tensions; Finance with Chinese Characteristics; US-Japan-Philippines
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: A Xi-Biden Phone Call; Yellen and PRC Exports; Continued Tension with the Philippines; Tesla and 3 Body Problem
  Bill Bishop