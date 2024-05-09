Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Xi goes to Europe; US restricts Intel and Qualcomm sales to Huawei; Tension with the Philippines and Australia; TikTok Files Its Lawsuit
Preview
0:00
-13:13

Sharp China: Xi goes to Europe; US restricts Intel and Qualcomm sales to Huawei; Tension with the Philippines and Australia; TikTok Files Its Lawsuit

Bill Bishop
May 09, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from Xi Jinping’s visit to France, Serbia and Hungary, where topics included cognac, "so-called overcapacity", the war in Ukraine, and Ambassador Lu Shaye twelve months after his comments about post-Soviet states. From there: The People’s Daily and other party media went dark for much of the day on Tuesday, and the Biden administration does not renew export licenses that allow Intel and Qualcomm to supply Huawei with semiconductors for computers and mobile phones. At the end: The latest twist in the dispute at Second Thomas Shoal, an Australian helicopter takes evasive action to avoid the PLA, ByteDance and TikTok take their fight to court, and a book rec for anyone interested in the origins of the GDP metric.

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Bill Bishop
Bill Bishop
