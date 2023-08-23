Sharp China: The World Gets Bearish on China; MSS and CIA Spies; US-Japan-South Korea; Complications for Intel and ARM

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

Show notes:

On today's show Bill and Andrew begin with an unexplained absence for Xi Jinping in Johannesburg before turning to the multi-faceted problems facing Beijing policymakers as the PRC economy continues to sputter. Topics include: Why a giant stimulus package remains unlikely, whether Xi is the right leader to manage a restructuring of the world's second-largest economy, the "takeover or collapse" false binary, and what to make of the disappearing youth unemployment data. From there: The Ministry of State Security proudly identifies two PRC nationals who were allegedly working with the CIA, while the Biden Administration successfully executes a Camp David summit with the South Korea and Japan. At the end: Beijing scuttles Intel's Tower Semiconductor plans, ARM has myriad risks in China, the Wall Street Journal goes deep on the Village Basketball League, and James Harden's wine helps stimulate consumer spend…