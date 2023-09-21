Unanswered Qin Gang Questions; Three Wins for Xi Jinping Economic Thought; US Sources Float New Balloon Details; Huawei Intrigue Continues

Show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with this week's Wall Street Journal reporting on Foreign Minister Qin Gang. As sources in Beijing relay allegations of an affair and a lovechild eligible for a US passport, plenty of questions remain. How could those details have gone undetected before Xi departed from protocol and promoted Qin ahead of schedule in January? Were Qin or his mistress compromised by a foreign government? And why is Party leadership apparently so comfortable with details of Qin's affair circulating inside and outside the PRC? From there: The headline of the week from the UK, the tweet of the week from the US Ambassador to Japan, and more on Defense Minister Li Shangfu, the PLA and the rumors of the past few weeks. Then: Two more bearish indicators for foreign business in China, while wind turbine and EV controversies percolate in the EU and portend further complications to come. At the end: more details released about America's favorite unmanned civilian a…