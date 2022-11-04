Nov 4 • 2M

Preview: The State of Dynamic Zero-COVID and Reactions to that ProPublica Report

COVID lockdowns at Foxconn and elsewhere in China, a survey of the near-daily rumors of a looming policy change, glimpses of what these policies have meant for Chinese citizens, and reactions to the latest report seeking clarity as to COVID-19’s origins. 

Rumors of change in Covid policies; Lockdowns; Two Establishes 两个确立 vs. Two Upholds 两个维护 — [Sinocism]

Xi's message to the PRC's youth; Busy week of foreign visitors; Covid lockdowns — [Sinocism]

Workers flee China’s Covid restrictions at Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory — [Financial Times]

Coronavirus: Chinese authorities race to contain new waves of ‘dire and complicated’ outbreaks — [South China Morning Post]

‘We’re on That Bus, Too’: In China, a Deadly Crash Triggers Covid Trauma — [New York Times]

Young Chinese Are Despairing of a Zero-COVID Future — [Foreign Policy]

Chinese city accused of ‘performative lockdown lifting’ — [Th…

