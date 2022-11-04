Preview: The State of Dynamic Zero-COVID and Reactions to that ProPublica Report

COVID lockdowns at Foxconn and elsewhere in China, a survey of the near-daily rumors of a looming policy change, glimpses of what these policies have meant for Chinese citizens, and reactions to the latest report seeking clarity as to COVID-19’s origins.

