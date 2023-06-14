Sharp China: A PRC Spy station in Cuba; Xi and “Extreme” Scenarios; Domestic Stimulus and Foreign Money Exodus; What Beijing Did to Improve Air Quality

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the latest on Secretary Blinken's visit to Beijing before turning to a recap of several reports on PRC surveillance activities in Cuba and the evolving responses they've elicited from the Biden Administration. From there: What Xi might be signaling with his calls to prepare for “extreme” circumstances and scenarios, more rumors of a stimulus package, and an uptick in administrative fines amid the local debt crisis. At the end: The US says South Korean chip firms can maintain and continue their existing chip fab operations in the PRC, a word about the Global Times, and a few thoughts on the transformation of Beijing in the last 10 years.

