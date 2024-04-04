Sharp China: A Xi-Biden Phone Call; Yellen and PRC Exports; Continued Tension with the Philippines; Tesla and 3 Body Problem

This episode of Sharp China is free for everyone.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from Tuesday’s phone call between President Biden and President Xi, including the PRC rhetoric surrounding US trade and tech policies, and messages to both domestic audiences and allies. From there: Janet Yellen’s visit to China and her evolving stance on PRC exports, the March Politburo meeting comes and goes without plenum news, Xi meets with U.S. business leaders, and Harvard’s Graham Allison emerges as a potential Henry Kissinger successor. At the end: Escalating rhetoric and the latest confrontation between the PRC and the Philippines, Tesla’s latest sales numbers and structural challenges in the PRC, and the debut of 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

To subscribe to Sinocism and gain access to all podcast episodes as well as every issue of Sinocism from Bill Bishop, go here.

To subscribe to Stratechery Plus and receive daily writing from Ben Thompson and daily podcasts from Andrew Sharp, go here.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player. You can also listen to it in the Substack app, which has its own podcast player:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Related Readings:

Xi-Biden call; More US tech controls coming?; NDRC on equipment and consumer upgrades; Another Justice Minister goes down -- Sinocism

March Politburo meeting; PRC-Philippines tensions; Xi's meeting with US VIPs -- Sinocism

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have ‘candid’ phone call in first engagement since November -- FT

US and EU officials talk China in Belgium -- Politico EU

Janet Yellen Missed the First ‘China Shock.’ Can She Stop the Second? -- WSJ

China's Xi meets American CEOs in bid to boost confidence in ailing economy -- NBC News

'China and US are inseparable, conjoined Siamese twins:' Graham Allison - Global Times

Thread by Graham Allison -- Graham Allison on X

Professor Graham ‘Thucydides Trap’ Allison’s Three-Body Problem -- China Heritage

China coast guard water cannons Philippine resupply ship -- Joseph Morong on X

Tesla’s Shrinking China Market Share Compounds Global Woes -- Bloomberg

[Three-Body] EP01 | Tencent Video -- YouTube

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the "listen on" button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.